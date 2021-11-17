UPMC Hamot lights up building in green lights for National Injury Prevention Day

One local hospital is sending a signal of safety to the City of Erie.

UPMC Hamot has lit their main building up in green lights for National Injury Prevention Day.

They want people to know that injury and violence are the number one killer for some people age one to 44 years old, and most can be mitigated through preventative measures and legislation.

Injury Prevention Day is November 18th and the green lights will remain on through sunrise on Friday November 19th.

