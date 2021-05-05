UPMC Hamot Magee Women’s Hospital creates special booklet for new mothers on Mother’s Day

To honor Mother’s Day, UPMC Hamot Magee Women’s Hospital will be giving a special keepsake to new families.

The gift is a kids book imprinted with their babies footprint. New mothers that deliver either Friday, Saturday, or Sunday will be getting one of these books.

One new mother said that she cried tears of joy after receiving the book and appreciates the kind gesture from the hospital.

“It’s truly amazing. I mean I did not expect any of this. We just love this little guy and we want all the memories possible so this is wonderful,” said Melanie Preiss, New Mother.

Last Mother’s Day, the hospital made special onesies for the new borns to wear.