UPMC Hamot Magee Womens Hospital spreading holiday cheer for new parents

It’s the perfect time for a year to spread holiday cheer and a local nurse of Magee-Women’s UPMC Hamot is doing that for new parents.

Each year, the hospital tries to celebrate the holidays for new parents in a special way.

This year, retired nurse Emily Hirsch crocheted holiday outfits for newborns of Magee-Women’s on the Mother-Baby unit.

The hospital decided this would be a great way to put a smile on the faces of the parents with the state that the world has been in.

“The world today is filled with challenges, but moments like we make here at Magee-Womens are worth celebrating. As we look at the holiday season, what better way to celebrate.” said Jim Donnelly, Chief Nursing Officer and VP of Patient Care Services at UPMC Hamot.

Donnelly says, each year, the celebrations keep the hospital grounded and considers the work to be joyous