We reached out to local medical experts for reaction to President Biden testing positive for COVID after multiple vaccinations.

Emily Shears, one expert from UPMC Hamot, said people who are vaccinated can still get COVID.

She said those who have had COVID are not immune and can contract the virus multiple times, especially with these newer variants.

Shears said reports indicate President Biden has a mild case of COVID and suggests vaccinations are helping.

“We’ve seen that even ourselves with vaccinated patients or community members. The studies and research really do support that even if your vaccine is current and your boosters are current and up to date that that can really help prevent any severe disease and certainly hospitalization,” said Emily Shears.

Despite Biden testing positive, Shears encourages people to get vaccinated and receive their booster shots.