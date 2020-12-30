UPMC Hamot nurses receive gift bag donation

Two girls are giving a helping hand to frontline workers at UPMC Hamot.

Ella Hamilton and Sophia Swanseger are donating 85 gift bags to nurses at the hospital.

It started by raising donations and selling book marks to friends and family in the community.

Inside the bags, the girls included items like water bottles, crackers, cookies and hand sanitizers.

“I think its means a lot to the nurses, and it means a lot to us because for the nurses they actually get some appreciation. ” Says donor Sophia Swanseger

Together both girls raised more than $300 in donations.