UPMC Hamot opens new, state-of-the-art Comprehensive Lung Center

A new state-of-the-art lung center is now open for patients to receive care in a convenient location. The new center is looking to provide patients with complete and specialized care.

The newly renovated space in Millcreek will meet the growing needs of patients, especially in receiving care closer to home.

After a $2 million renovation, a new facility specializing in individual care sits inside the former Regional Cancer Center.

The UPMC Hamot Comprehensive Lung Center celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony today.

“A state-of-the-art facility with highly qualified specialists—from our pulmonologists, our nurse practitioners, our physician assistants and the entire team— to offer that service here in a collaborative approach that’s multidisciplinary,” said David Gibbons, President, UPMC Hamot.

The center was established to meet the area’s growing need for specialized lung care. The 7,400-square-foot facility is equipped with seven exam rooms and cutting-edge technology.

“We can really pull our resources together to provide patients with well-rounded options. We will be able to offer complex in-office procedures for things that classically needed to be done at a hospital,” said Dr. Stephen Kovacs, Co-Director, UPMC Comprehensive Lung Center.

Dr. Kovacs says that lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide because it has no symptoms in the early stages.

By having state-of-the-art of technology, doctors will be able to detect cancer at an earlier and more treatable stage.

New technology includes an advanced pulmonary suite to diagnose patients in an effective manner.

One added feature is that the Comprehensive Lung Center and Hillman Cancer Center will collaborate to streamline care.

“The two work very closely together. The teams are collaborative and they can go back and forth, certainly, between their offices, connect, and read films together,” said Gibbons.

Professionals at the center are already hard at work providing care.