UPMC Hamot orthopaedic surgeon receives double lung transplant

The blue transplant lights are shining bright at UPMC Hamot. They signal a successful double lung transplant for an Erie man.

Dr. Carl Seon is an orthopaedic surgeon at UPMC Hamot. Since December, he has been in a battle for his life due to complications from COVID-19.

His journey has been chronicled on social media, his support from UPMC Hamot colleagues visible in the hospital windows.

Overnight, he received a double lung transplant after COVID-19 severely damaged his own.

According to the Center for Organ Recovery and Education, Dr. Seon was just approved for a transplant on Tuesday and a donor was found on Wednesday.

“I just think that this is an incredible story of healing and giving back. We have a health care provider who, during a global pandemic, caught this virus and, himself, needed somebody to give to him.” said Katelynn Metz, CORE Donor Family Services

