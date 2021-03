An update on an Erie surgeon and his fight against the devastating effects of COVID-19.

UPMC Hamot surgeon Dr. Carl Seon had a double lung transplant after his lungs were destroyed by COVID-19.

On Facebook, his wife Anita is reporting steady progress and recovery.

Seon says her husband has walked and pedaled this week to get his legs moving. In addition, he is coughing less.

However, doctors are on the watch for potential pneumonia, which often follows a lung transplant.