On Friday morning, Dr. Carl Seon went back into surgery so doctors could make sure his new lungs fit appropriately, this is according to a Facebook post by Dr. Seon’s wife.

Dr. Seon is an orthopaedic surgeon at UPMC Hamot. Since December, he has been in a battle for his life due to complications from COVID-19.

On Tuesday, he was approved for a transplant and a donor was found on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, he received the life saving transplant.