UPMC Hamot partners with Be The Match to register bone marrow donors

On Friday, UPMC Hamot and Be the Match will host an in-person National Bone Marrow Registry drive in the UPMC Hamot lobby.

The drive will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. as the organizations are trying to help find cures for thousands of patients who need a life-saving blood stem cell or cord blood transplant to fight blood cancer.

According to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, someone is diagnosed with blood cancer every three minutes. Most of the patients do not have a full genetically matched stem cell donor in their family, so they must rely on an unrelated donor, which can be found through Be The Match.

Anybody who wants to donate can visit in person on Friday, text “UPMC” to 61474 or register online. A donor kit will be mailed to those registering online that will include a consent form and items for them to use to swab the insides of their cheeks.

Donors must be between the ages of 18 and 44 and in general good health. Once on the registry, participants can be called to be a match for a patient in need.

