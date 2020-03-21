UPMC Hamot prepares for COVID-19 with construction of testing center

Construction for a new section of UPMC is almost complete.

The construction for a COVID-19 test center began last Tuesday and will be up and running by next week.

UPMC Hamot is constructing a designated building for COVID-19 collection site.

In little over a week, 86 construction workers will have completed a new collection center.

“Our goal was to provide a comfortable, safe, private environment for potential patients to come to. They can get the testing they really want to have and get the knowledge they really want to have about the coronavirus,” said Dr. Gregory Beard from UPMC Hamot.

Patients will need to be evaluated either over the phone or by meeting with their physician who would then order the patient to get a nasal swab at UPMC Hamot site.

Physicians at the facility say you can’t just come and be tested, however the facility was designated to meet CDC regulations and keep patients safe.

“The collection rooms behind me are negative airflow. The space were standing in right now is negative air flow and what that means is it pulls the air directly outside of the building so you know when you’re dealing with infectious diseases and things like that, you want it to filter directly outside,” said Emily Shears, Director of Infection Prevention at UPMC Hamot.

David Gibbons the President of UPMC Hamot is confident UPMC will protect both their employees and patients.

“We at UPMC Hamot are well prepared to treat and care for patients afflicted with the COVID-19 virus. We prepare for this every single day. We take care of patients with very infectious presentation,” said David Gibbons, President of UPMC Hamot.

Officials at UPMC Hamot say the individuals who will be performing the swabs will be wearing protective suits to prevent the spread of the virus.