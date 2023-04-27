UPMC Hamot held their annual meeting at the Ambassador Center Thursday night, updating people about developments made in the past year.

According to David Gibbons, UPMC Hamot President, the Erie hospital had an increase in revenue this year making it the best year in its history.

But despite that, the hospital has been working to combat things like the nursing shortage as he praises strides made this year.

“The building of Centers of Excellence, national recognition as well as establishing many pipelines for workforce developments. Our school of nursing, surgical tech program and the great collaboration that has occurred during the past year with community schools,” said David Gibbons, president of UPMC Hamot.

Gibbons said that their school of nursing will be crucial to help staffing bounce back over the next few years.