UPMC Hamot Primary Care offers drive-thru flu shots

Folks had the chance on Saturday October 10th to get their flu shots with out even leaving their car.

The clinic treated patients with scheduled appointments from two of UPMC Hamot’s Primary Care Offices.

The clinic was held outdoors at a parking lot located on State Street. This gave patients, especially those with pre-existing conditions, the chance to receive a flu shot outside instead of visiting an office.

On October 10th, there were 150 patients scheduled for flu shots. These patients did not even have to leave their car while getting said flu shot.

“If a patient gets a flu shot, they’re probably 40-60% less likely to have to go see a doctor for the flu. So we really are encouraging it this year and it’s been my experience so far that patients seem to be more willing to get flu shots this year,” said Dr. Anthony Behm, Internal Medicine Physician.

The CDC is recommending that people get their flu shots as soon as possible so that the system is not overwhelmed during flu season.