UPMC Hamot raises rainbow flag, marking the start of Gay Pride Month

UPMC hospitals, including Hamot, are celebrating pride this June, raising a rainbow flag this morning to demonstrate their commitment to the LGBTQ community.

The president of UPMC Hamot says pride is celebrated 12 months of the year, with special recognition this month.

“The month of June is recognizing diversity and inclusion by representing and recognizing the LGBTQ community, our patients, our employees, our visitors, and all who work or partner with UPMC,” said David Gibbons, president, UPMC Hamot.

Gibbons says there are other UPMC events planned throughout June to demonstrate their commitment.