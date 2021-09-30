UPMC Hamot receives designation as comprehensive cardiac care center

UPMC Hamot has received a designation that’s not only a first for the region but a first for the UPMC system too.

UPMC Hamot has received its certification as a comprehensive cardiac care center. That is a certification from both the joint commission and the American Heart Association.

This means that the hospital has delivered high quality clinical heart care over a set period of time.

The designation looks at cardiac outcomes such as heart attacks, heart failure, stent replacement and bypass surgery.

