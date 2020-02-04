UPMC Hamot recognized by American Board of Perianesthesia Nurses; nurses recognized with special pinning service

UPMC Hamot recognized a number of specialized nurses today with a special pinning service.

The American Board of Perianesthesia Nurses recognized UPMC Hamot for having 100% of their perianesthesia nurses certified.

This is the second year in a row that Hamot received this recognition.

This certification is also given to less than 1% of hospitals in the nation.

One nurse claims the recognition has had a big impact on the hospitals patients.

“The nurses really dive deep into their practice and they learn things that they otherwise wouldn’t have. They really become an expert in their field.” Ashlee Skarzenski, M.S.N, Director of Perioperative Services at UPMC Hamot.

About eight nurses were pinned today, which brings the total staff to 21 nurses who have received this certification.