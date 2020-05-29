UPMC Hamot resumes regular volume of admissions and surgeries

As the pandemic continues, UPMC Hamot is close to getting back to normal.

President David Gibbons says the past few weeks they have been ramping up, and getting back to their regular volume of admissions and surgeries.

Gibbons says emergency room visits are almost back to normal now. He added that they actually have more people scheduling surgeries now than before the pandemic.

“Our surgical volume is above where we were pre-covid and really that is due to deferred surgeries or elective procedures and we are now aggressively scheduling those,” said David Gibbons, MHA, RN, president, UPMC Hamot.

Gibbons says some people who needed treatment stayed away from the hospital for fear of getting COVID-19 and that he does not want people waiting until it’s too late to get treated.