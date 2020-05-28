UPMC Hamot returning to regular volume of admissions and surgeries

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, UPMC Hamot is close to getting back to normal.

President David Gibbons telling that over the past few weeks, they have been ramping up and getting back to their regular volumes of admissions and surgeries.

Gibbons says that emergency room visits are almost back to normal now too. They actually have more people scheduling surgeries now then before the pandemic.

“Our surgical volume is above where they were pre-COVID and, really, that is due to deferred surgeries or elective procedures and we are now aggressively scheduling those.” Gibbons said.

Gibbons says that some people who needed treatment stayed away from the hospital for fear of getting COVID-19. He does not want people waiting until it is too late to get treated.