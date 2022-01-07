UPMC Hamot staff administering antibody treatments for COVID-19

UPMC Hamot staff are now administering antibody injections for COVID-19 that reduces treatment time for patients.

Among those treatments are monoclonal antibodies, which can now be given at a faster rate. Instead of an IV treatment, patients are now receiving the antibodies through four injections.

The Director of Operations at UPMC Hamot says they are offering this treatment to select COVID-19 patients. He says UPMC Hamot will likely receive about 50 antibody injections a week.

“We have five sites throughout the system that are ready to give these and it’s an honor to be able to give these to our patients that are at the most risk. Ultimately, the goal is to prevent people from hospitalization and this is a huge benefit to those patients, just extra protection for them from COVID.” said Daniel Gessel, Director of Operations at UPMC Hamot.

UPMC Hamot representatives say about 15 patients in Erie have received this kind of antibody treatment so far.