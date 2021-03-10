UPMC Hamot staff members take group photo to show support for Dr. Carl Seon

UPMC Hamot staff members gathered outside to show their support for Dr. Carl Seon.

Dr. Seon, an Erie surgeon had undergone a double lung transplant surgery at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh after battling COVID-19.

Staff members at UPMC Hamot showed their support for Dr. Seon by getting their picture taken on the front lawn.

“Show him our support with solidarity with him as he’s gone through this difficult trial. We’re just showing him we’re a team, thinking of him and sending him our best.” said Daniel Gessel.

The staff members’ t-shirts have #SeonStrong written on the back.