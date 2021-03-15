UPMC Hamot surgeon continues to recover following double lung transplant

Here’s an update on an Erie surgeon and his fight against the devastating effects of COVID-19.

UPMC Hamot Surgeon Dr. Carl Seon had a double lung transplant last month after his lungs were destroyed by COVID-19.

On Facebook, his wife Anita is reporting that Carl did a PT test. He had to walk for six minutes, and she says he passed it, but it was very difficult.

She says everyday Carl is becoming more and more like himself.

Carl said the only thing he remembers about the coma is that God told him he would not die.