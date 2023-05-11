Medical experts and city leaders came together to emphasize a community initiative that teaches people basic lifesaving skills.

There’s a UPMC effort called “Minutes Matter,” which encourages bystanders to act in emergency situations.

UPMC launched the initiative to provide community members with access to basic emergency education about life saving interventions.

They say this information can be useful at the scene of an accident, heart attack, or overdose.

“These situations happen every day, and bystanders are always going to be the first people there. They’re going to be waiting for paramedics and police and fire to show up, and those minutes prior to them showing up could be very critical. Anybody can learn these basic skills, they truly do save lives, said Dr. Christopher Cammarata, medical director for UPMC Hamot emergency department.

To learn more about life saving trainings and events, head to their website here.