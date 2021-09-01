UPMC Hamot Trauma Center marks 20 years of service

The regions only level two adult trauma center is marking 20 years of service at UPMC Hamot Medical Center.

For two decades the trauma staff has cared for thousands of patients with life threatening injuries.

We were given a first hand look inside the center side by side with the doctors and nurses on the front line.

The trauma center opened its doors twenty years ago on September 1st, 2001.

They care for thousands of patients every year and are more important than ever during the pandemic.

The halls are always busy in the UPMC Trauma Center. Dr. Jason Loflen said there is no such thing as a typical day.

“The best part of my job are people that I get along with, the people that show up every day, that idea with and see the same sort of things day in and day out,” said Dr. Jason Loflen, UPMC Hamot.

Registered Nurse Courtney Dempsey said that during the summer they deal with a lot of motorcycle accidents.

She said that it’s rewarding and makes her proud to help people get back to good health.

“Love it, I love my job. You never know what you are going to get. We get trauma patients from all over and hour away to two hours away. We see them from all over so we see a wide variety of patient population,” said Courtney Dempsey, Registered Nurse at UPMC Hamot.

Dr. Gregory Beard said that the trauma center takes a village of dedicated people from the surgeons, radiologists, and registered nurses.

Medical experts here deal with over 2,100 patients every year.

“The entire region is covered by this trauma center. All critical injured patients are directed here either immediately from the scene or even if they get to other hospitals. They are sent here once they are stabilized at other hospitals,” said Dr. Gregory Beard, UPMC Hamot.

Dr. Beard said that the pandemic and recently the Delta variant surge in cases is impacting the staff. They need care in addition to trauma patients.

The level two trauma center is one of only 14 throughout all 67 counties in the state.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists