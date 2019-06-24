UPMC, Highmark reach 10-year deal

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced a new agreement with UPMC and Highmark that will allow those with Highmark insurance to use UPMC doctors and facilities at in-network rates.

The two health care giants had argued for years about one’s insurance being used at the other’s facilities and faced a June 30th deadline for a court agreement to end.

That would have meant Highmark insurance patients would have to find new doctors or pay substantially higher out-of-market rates.

We are currently learning more about the details of the plan, we know it’s a ten year deal which is twice as long as current agreements normally lasting five years.

Listen to Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Governor Tom Wolf’s thoughts on the ruling in the video below.