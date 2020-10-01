UPMC Hillman Cancer Center lights up pink ribbon for entire month of Oct.

A hospital and cancer center team up to shine a light on Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Each year, UPMC Hamot finds a way to commemorate the month.

Last night, the hospital lit up a pink ribbon outside the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. The ribbon is meant to raise awareness, educate and find a cure for breast cancer.

“This will be a beacon to the community that care is available right here at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center,” said David Gibbons, president, UPMC Hamot.

The ribbon will be lit up the entire month of October.