UPMC Hillman Cancer Center opens

A new era in cancer care in Erie is now underway as a combined regional center is no more.

In its place is the new UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.

The center is using the Regional Cancer Center building, but Action News is told the experience will be new, following $7 million in investments.

Another change, everything is now in one system, which eliminates the confusion of two different recording systems in the same place.

“Everything is tied together with UPMC Hamot, with Shadyside, and with all the other UPMC systems. All that information is available in one place. The care team is able to utilize the information across the network,” said Michael Keyes, Executive Director, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.

The Allegheny Health Network’s new cancer center will open on the Saint Vincent Campus this week.