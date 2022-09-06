The UPMC Hillman Cancer Center showcased a 14 million dollar renovation of their facility on Tuesday night.

The latest renovations include upgraded equipment, expansion of their treatment bay, and other ways that increase their overall range of treatment.

One woman who spoke at the opening was a volunteer at the cancer center for years. She was diagnosed in January.

“In January I was told I had lung cancer and I went in a tailspin my goodness because I didn’t know how this happened, but life does what it does. But they were all very good, positive, strong, helping you feel good about yourself, and it was good,” said Janice MacInnes, Volunteer Coordinator and Patient.

Janice has taken what she’s learned from her personal diagnosis and will pass it along to other volunteers that continue to work at the recently refurbished cancer center.