(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – Health resources, screenings and education will be part of a community health fair hosted by UPMC Hamot on Sat., Sept. 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Wayne ECAT building, 520 East Ave.

The health fair will feature free screenings including:

blood pressure

cholesterol

COVID vaccines for all ages

Educational material on nutrition, heart health, smoking cessation, infant and prenatal care, lactation, and substance abuse will be also available. There will be free raffles and giveaways.

Masks are required and will be provided upon entry. Registration is not required for the event.

For more information, call 814-877-3755.