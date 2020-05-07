UPMC issues guidelines to protect elderly due to pandemic

As we get ready to re-open the nation, hospitals have taken steps to protect the elderly.

Before there was a single COVID-19 case in the regions they serve, UPMC had plans and precautions to protect the elderly and the frail.

To protect their older patients, UPMC uses enhanced screening of patients entering the facilities. This includes a lower and more sensitive threshold for temperature screening.

“Our cut off here is actually 99 degrees, not 99.5 or 100 or higher, which is used in other locations,” said David A. Nace, M.D., Emergency Medicine, UPMC and University of Pittsburgh. “Because we know that other adults have a lower temperature threshold, and they might not have the same fever response as a younger adult might.”

UPMC medical leaders say in Allegheny County, there have been 111 COVID-19 deaths. 86 of those were from long-term care residents. Knowing this helps them take a more targeted approach to keep people safe, UPMC has plans in effect to help their older patients.

“The precautions and plans include carefully timed implementation of visitor limitations, coupled with creative ways for families to stay connected to our residence without entering our facilities, such as through video chats and drive by parades.” said Donald Yealy, M.D., Emergency Medicine at UPMC and University of Pittsburgh.

They say that COVID-19 is a disease that attacks many, but it ravages those with pre-existing conditions, especially the elderly.

“If we focus on the elderly, we will bring down the death rate, we can get that below one percent, easily by focusing on those who will do poorly.” Yealy said.

The doctors all say the average age of someone who died of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 84 years. So, with Mother’s Day approaching, if your mom is a senior citizen or has pre-existing medical issues, it’s best to keep your distance from her.