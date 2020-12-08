UPMC leaders discuss COVID-19 vaccine preparations

Leaders at UPMC held a news conference via Zoom on Monday morning to discuss hospital capacity and vaccine preparations.

These medical experts say there is far lower proportion of critically ill patients needing intensive care. UPMC health officials are currently working on different types of antibodies to give to patients in the future.

They say it is worthwhile to work on these antibodies since it will be a few months before everyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine can receive one.

UPMC hospitals will wait to administer the first dose of the vaccine until the FDA reviews it.

“Our team of virus and vaccine experts are performing an internal evaluation of the clinical trial data available on the vaccine until they are satisfied that the vaccine is safe and appropriate for the people we plan to offer it to. We will not be injecting it into anyone’s arms. Speed is important, but so is safety.” said Dr. Graham Snyder.

Snyder adding that UPMC will closely monitor vaccinated health care workers to confirm that the vaccines are as safe as the manufacturers report.