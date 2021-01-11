UPMC Magee Women’s Hospital celebrates 10 year anniversary

A big day at Magee Women’s Hospital to report as staff members honor the tenth anniversary of the facility.

Exactly ten years ago, the construction of the hospital was completed.

The goal was to offer top level care for expectant mothers and their children.

In that time the hospital has seen more than 21,000 newborns.

UPMC Administrators were convinced that Erie needed a free standing hospital dedicated to women and children.

“When we constructed the women’s hospital, we really needed a separate facility connected to UPMC Hamot that would accommodate this,” said David Gibbons, President of UPMC Hamot.

The hospital honored the anniversary by offering a prize package for the first baby born on the anniversary. That honor went to Harper Tupitza, the second child for parents Rachel and Shawn.