UPMC Magee Women’s Hospital nursing leader thanks fellow staff members with meal from The Cork

One UPMC Magee Women’s Hospital nursing leader is saying thank you to her fellow staff members by giving them all a nice meal.

Nurse leader, Janet Rice, partnered with The Cork to feed almost 80 UPMC staff members.

Rice wanted workers to feel that they are recognized and honored while on the frontlines for the past 18 months.

“And recognized services that recognize the service that they have provided to the hospital to each other in our community and to also rejuvenate then and inspire them for the next chapter,” said Janet Rice, Nurse Leader at UPMC Hamot.

Tomorrow the other rounds of staff members will receive the recognition.

