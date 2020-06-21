UPMC Magee Womens Hospital provides baseballs for new fathers on Father’s Day

UPMC Magee Womens Hospital is partnering with the Erie Seawolves for this Father’s Day.

The hospital has provided baseballs for new dads who had their babies born on Father’s Day.

These baseballs are imprinted with their babies footprint on them. A father of now three children received one of those baseballs today.

Garrett Rademager said that he will keep it as a keepsake as today his son Gavin was born. Rademager said that it was the best gift he could ever ask for.

“Just happy that he’s here and healthy and mom is healthy. Those are the most important gifts I could get today, a healthy baby and a healthy mommy,” said Garrett Rademager, Father celebrating Father’s Day.

Rademager’s wife Stephanie gave birth at 9:26 this morning at UPMC Magee Womens Hospital.