UPMC officials weigh in on the importance of breast cancer screenings

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Officials at UPMC said that despite the pandemic, women are still making sure to get checked out.

We spoke to doctors and a breast cancer survivor about the importance of getting screened.

Doctors stress that you should get screened sooner rather than later to save yourself from the potentially deadly cancer.

Dr. Robert Kamenski with UPMC said that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their life times.

Screenings or mamograms have shown to have the highest impact of decreasing breast cancer deaths. Women should start getting screened at the age of 40.

When it comes to saving lives, doctors stress the importance of early detection.

“The thing that decreases the morality rate with screening is we are finding cancers that are much smaller and what that leads to is less invasive surgery and so that is the real reason for having screens that can detect them sooner,” said Dr. Robert Kamenski, Radiologist at UPMC.

Dr. Kamenski said that during the early stages of the pandemic, many surgeries were canceled including breast screenings.

“But as time has gone on, we are seeing that our numbers are increasing and it seems that we are back to pre pandemic numbers with respect to women getting screening mammograms,” said Dr. Kamenski.

Norma Zimmer lives in Erie and was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 42.

Zimmer found her lump herself but had been getting mammograms since the age of 35.

“So they were able to see it on an ultra sound and an MRI but even though mine was not seen on a mammogram, I do think that there is a lot of value in having mammograms and I think that is important for women to get mammograms,” said Norma Zimmer, Breast Cancer Survivor.

Zimmer is the co-founder of the local organization “Linked by Pink” which is a group of breast cancer survivors focused on providing emotional and financial support to women.

The doctor also said that right now the hospital is scheduled into November for breast cancer screenings.