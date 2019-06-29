UPMC Park adds a new scoreboard

Erie Seawolves fans can now look forward to a new and improved scoreboard at the next ball game.

Greg Coleman, President of the Erie Seawolves says, “We’re fortunate enough to have a high definition scoreboard through our partnership with Erie Events to where we’re going to be able to do a lot at the ballpark to entertain fans.”

The Seawolves worked with Erie Events to get a grant through the state that helps with this $789,000 project.

The board will have new functionalities including in game replays, high tech radar for coaches and players and video enhancements.

“From a player development standpoint, the old equipment was all little bit unreliable and when you’re out there and your playing you want to make sure the balls, strikes and ours are correct and how it integrates exactly on the web,” Coleman added.

Erie Seawolves fans are looking forward to all the new aspects the scoreboard has to offer.

Craig Barto, Seawolves fan says, “It’s going to be a lot easier to see you know the stats, how many hits somebody has and what they did the first time they were up.”

Other planned upgrades for the park include revamped concession stands, renovated restrooms and a new team store.