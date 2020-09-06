UPMC Park continues Movie Night at the Ball Park series with Back to the Future

Folks made their way to UPMC Park on Saturday night, not to catch a ball game, but to catch a movie.

Saturday September 5th was another installment of the Movie Night at the Park series.

Saturday night’s feature included the hit film “Back to the Future” which was shown on the big screen at the ball park.

The president of the Erie Seawolves said that even though there is no baseball, it’s still a fun way to get out and enjoy all that the park has to offer.

“I think people miss coming out to the ball park, miss that cold beer, the hot dog, the cracker jack, and this gives them the opportunity to still enjoy some of their ball park favorites,” said Greg Coleman, President of the Erie Seawolves.

Next week the ball park will host the film “Field of Dreams” with the showtime set for 7 p.m.