UPMC Park once again traded in the baseball bats for film reels on Saturday as the park hosted a movie night.

Folks had the chance to visit UPMC Park on Saturday, not for a baseball game, but for a movie.

June 18 marked the first UPMC Park Movie Night of the season.

Families had the opportunity to bring a blanket or lawn chair while watching the film “Sing 2” on the big screen.

Organizers said that this event has gained popularity over the years. They also said that it is nice to have the community take part in some family time and catch a popular flick on the field.

“Since the field was recently redone, we’re not going to have a 5,000-6,000 person concert on the field, but an event like this that has a few hundred people that can come out and watch a movie on the biggest jumbotron in Erie County, that is the right type of event for us right now,” said Greg Coleman, President of Erie Seawolves.

The next family movie night will be held on Saturday, July 23.