UPMC Park holds first movie night at the ball park of the season

A large crowd made their way to UPMC Park Saturday night, not for a ball game, but for a movie.

Saturday June 26th marked the return of movie night at the ball park.

Folks had the opportunity to enjoy the film right on the outfield grass, as well as enjoy some delicious food.

The feature film for the evening was Shrek.

Erie Seawolves President Greg Coleman said about 350 people were expected at the event.

Coleman said that it was great to see families coming together to enjoy the event at the ball park.

“It’s certainly great to see families reconnect. It’s been such a tough last year for everybody. So to be able to do that, do it here, it’s such a great setting, it’s wonderful,” said Greg Coleman, President of the Erie Seawolves.

The next movie night is set for Saturday July 24th. The feature presentation at the ball park will be Toy Story 4.

