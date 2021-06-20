UPMC Park holds special Father’s Day brunch

A special Father’s Day brunch was held at UPMC Park today.

Families enjoyed a brunch and each dad received a signed baseball by an Erie Seawolves player.

After brunch, families got to experience more of baseball by playing catch on the field.

One father that attended the event was excited to reunite with family and to watch the game.

“We just drove here from Du Boise and wanted to be here with my two sons to watch the game, and going to have a little bit of fun and a little bit of food and enjoy the game,” said Dale Smith, Father.

UPMC Park will host its second Father’s Day event on June 26th.

