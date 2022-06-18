Folks had the chance to visit UPMC Park on June 18, not for a ball game, but for a movie.

June 18 marked the first UPMC Park movie night of the season.

Families could bring a blanket or lawn chair and watch the film “Sing 2” on the big screen.

Organizers said the event has gained popularity over the years and it’s nice to have the community take part in some family time and catch a popular flick on the field.

“Since the field was recently redone, we’re not going to have a 5,000-6,000 person concert on the field, but an event like this that has a few hundred people that can come out and watch a movie on the biggest jumbotron in Erie County. This is the right type of event for us right now,” said Greg Coleman, Erie SeaWolves President.

Here is a look at the other two dates for the remaining movie nights at UPMC Park.