The first ever Hoops & Hops Extravaganza took place in the UPMC Park Stadium Club Friday.

This event is free of charge to anyone 21 years or older with valid ID.

People were invited to the club to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day by watching the NCAA Tournament, playing games and taking part in trivia.

They also served a Saint Patrick’s Day menu with traditional corned beef dinner, Irish beef stew and Reuben sandwiches.

“For the first time of us having this event, the community has really supported it. We have folks come down here right when we open, they were here, excited. They were wearing their green ready to have a good time, buying merchandise in our team store. We have a great SeaWolves logo wearing Irish garb, so we’re just having a great time and we’re so thankful to be able to bring people to downtown and have a great event,” said Greg Coleman, president, Erie SeaWolves.

Coleman said they have a handful of things planned this year for the Erie SeaWolves. Opening night is April 11.