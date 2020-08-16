UPMC Park hosts first of three movie nights at the ball park

Hundreds of people made their way to UPMC Park Saturday night, not for a ball game, but for a movie.

The Erie Seawolves hosted the first of three movie nights at the ball park. Tonight’s feature was “How to Train Your Dragon.”

There was plenty of room for social distancing and masks were required.

The team president says that nearly 200 people were at the park tonight.

“As the next couple dates go on and people get more familiar with it, we know it’s going to get to capacity. Capacity for the facility is 250 per the state, we want to make sure we honor that and being respectful with everyone social distancing. We were very happy with the first event and if things go successful, we may be able to add additional dates as well. ” said Greg Coleman.

The other two movies that will be shown will be “A League of Their Own” on August 22nd and “Jurassic Park.” on August 29th.