UPMC Park hosts Movie Night at the Park with Back to the Future

Folks made their way to UPMC Park Saturday night, not for an Erie SeaWolves ball game, but for a movie.

Saturday was another installment of the Movie Night at the Park.

Tonight’s feature was “Back to the Future.” and the film was shown on the big screen at the ball park.

The president of the Erie SeaWolves says that even though there’s no baseball. It’s still a fun way to get out and enjoy all the park has to offer.

“I think people miss coming out to the ball park, missing that cold beer, the hot dog, the Cracker Jack, and this gives them the opportunity to still enjoy some of their ball park favorites.” said Greg Coleman.

Next week, the ball park will host Field of Dreams, with show time set for 7:00 p.m.

