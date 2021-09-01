UPMC Park to host ‘That Thing You Do’ reunion on September 4th

It will be a busy weekend at UPMC Park with a Seawolves game followed by a screening of an Erie favorite film, “That Thing You Do.”

Organizers of the event said that it has taken weeks of planning to pull this off.

On September 4th, three actors from the movie “That Thing You Do” will be at UPMC Park for the game and screening.

These actors include Steve Zahn, Tom Everett Scott, and Jonathon Schaech.

These men played members of the fictional Erie band, The Wonders, in the 1966 movie directed by Tom Hanks.

The assistant general manager of the Seawolves said that the actors and the Erie community are excited about this reunion.

“They’re going to be participating in end of game activities, the ceremonial first pitch, sing the seventh inning stretch, and then after the game we’re gonna have the screening of “That Thing You Do” on the field. So it’s a pretty cool day and we’re so happy to bring to the Erie community because the movie is fictionally set in Erie, so it’s kind of cool how it’s all coming together 25 years later, and that we’re getting the actors back together,” said Greg Gania, General Assistant Manager of the Erie Seawolves.

On September 4th, the UPMC Gates will open at 3 p.m. and the game against the Harrisburg Senators will start at 4:05 p.m.

