UPMC planning mass vaccination drill

UPMC is planning a mass flu vaccination drill in case of a potential mass vaccination program for COVID-19.

If there was a mass vaccination event, UPMC would serve as a “closed point of distribution.” This means employees and their families would get the vaccination from the hospital.

The purpose of this program is to treat healthcare workers and their families first in a timely manner to keep the hospitals operational during an outbreak or other similar scenario.

The public would get theirs from clinics that are organized by county, state or federal authorities.

UPMC began planning for Operation One Shot at multiple facilities last flu season, before the pandemic.