UPMC provides update on hospital preparedness during COVID-19 pandemic

There has been a lot of criticism lately over whether American medicine was prepared for a COVID-19 outbreak. An answer to that criticism coming from UPMC in Pittsburgh.

1700 COVID-19 tests have been performed across UPMC’s 40 hospitals. More than 140 have come back positive. Since January, nearly 2000 additional tests looked at patients already showing cold or flu symptoms. Of those, nine were positive and all of them in March.

“Combined, the data from these two testing methods show us that COVID-19 is here but not necessarily as intensely active or as wide spread as other regions of the country.” said Graham Snyder, M.D. M.S.

Through the pandemic, there has also been a growth in video visits. UPMC officials say they have had more virtual doctor visits in the past week than in all of 2019.

“The video visits allow us to be more ready with protective equipment when COVID-19 infected patients need care at the hospital. Patients are hesitant to come in person for their appointments with their primary care provider or their specialist.” said Donald Yealy, M.D.

If one hospital gets hit hard, they can safely transport patients with or without COVID-19.

“In addition to being able to balance patients’ census, we have also put into place a system to enable us to move our staff and supplies to the parts of our system that needs it the most.” said Rachel Sackrowitz, M.D., M.B.A.

This enforces a new policy that requires all employees and patients to get screened and given a mask for protection.

Doctors say that they have adequate supplies needed, including masks and gowns.