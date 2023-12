Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — UPMC confirming that they will be reinstating their masking mandate all UPMC locations beginning December 20th.

It is not clear at this time how long the mandate will last for.

This decision comes as the entire region is beginning to see an uptick in respiratory illnesses. This week alone Erie County has seen an increase in cases of both RSV and influenza types A and B, according to the Erie County Department of Health.