(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — UPMC Sunset Music Series was canceled due to poor air quality in the Erie area on Wednesday.

In an email from a DCNR spokesperson, they state, “It is with regret that we announce the cancellation of tonight’s UPMC Sunset Music Series concert, scheduled to take place at Presque Isle State Park. The decision was made in response to the recent declaration of a Code Red Air Quality status by the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Our utmost priority is the health and safety of our concert attendees, artists, volunteers, and staff. We appreciate your understanding and continued support.”

The next concert is planned for July 5 at Presque Isle State Park. You can learn more about the concert series online.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Red Air Quality Action Day in western Pennsylvania for fine particulate matter for June 28, 2023.

The air quality in Erie as of 9 a.m. Wednesday is in the red at 196. Anything between 150 and 200 is considered unhealthy for the general public, especially for sensitive groups like young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems. Residents are encouraged to check AirNow.gov for current conditions in their area.