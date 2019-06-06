UPMC Sunset Music Series returns for 2019 season

Today may not have been ideal beach weather, but people still headed to the shores of Presque Isle.

The UPMC Sunset Music Series kicking off Wednesday night at Beach 1. The concert series features two bands every Wednesday night on the beach. Tonight’s acts included DangerBird and the Jeff Fetterman Band. People can also grab a bite to eat at one of the food trucks which rotate every week. Executive director of Presque Isle Partnership, Jon DeMarco, says it’s great to see people come out and support what a great resource Presque Isle is.

Admission is free and the series will wrap up on July 17th.