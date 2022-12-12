A local urgent care is undergoing a facelift that will bring new equipment and renovations to the facility.

UPMC Urgent Care on West 26th Street is closed temporarily for reconstruction that involves upgrading their x-ray machines to the latest platform for radiology.

The president of physicians network for UPMC says the project was placed on hold due to COVID-19 concerns.

The president also says the reconstruction will add additional rooms and general cosmetic upgrades, as their rheumatology practice remains open in the back of the building.

“Technology just continues to upgrade, and we know that from our phones and our computers at home, but the same thing applies for healthcare and its equipment,” said Lynn Rupp, president, Physicians Network UPMC Hamot. “It will provide very precise and easily linkable x-rays, so that if you get your x-ray done at urgent care, it’s immediately available throughout our entire system.”

The building will be closed for eight to 12 weeks. Patients can visit the 7200 Peach Street location during the closure.